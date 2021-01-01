PowerTrade Fuel Price Up 71.6% This Week (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $242,555.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Token Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

