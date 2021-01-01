Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $95.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Allcoin. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $129,466.27 and approximately $95.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,300.50 or 1.00021571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020022 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041276 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

