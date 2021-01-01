Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.09 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $42.09 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.