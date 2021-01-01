Qbao Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io and Coinnest. Qbao has a market cap of $129,452.05 and $31,924.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

