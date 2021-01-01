QLC Chain Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $199,480.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

