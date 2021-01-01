Qredit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 1,065.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $81.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001021 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

