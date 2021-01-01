Rarible Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00006609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $850,116.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00179910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00555080 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

