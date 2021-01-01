Remme Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex and Kuna. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $99,744.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.