RMPL (RMPL) Achieves Market Cap of $541,881.46

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One RMPL token can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $541,881.46 and approximately $99.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00555245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300494 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049771 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 903,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,976 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

