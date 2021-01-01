ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $138,390.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $138,390.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

