ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0021

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $133,406.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

