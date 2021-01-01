Ruff Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Ruff has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $498,678.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00298533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.02047465 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.