Semux (SEM) Hits One Day Volume of $5,374.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Semux has a total market cap of $209,357.43 and $5,374.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001287 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003151 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

