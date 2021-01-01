Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.17 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007703 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,622 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, BitForex, GDAC, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

