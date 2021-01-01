ShowHand One Day Volume Hits $816.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, ShowHand has traded up 109.9% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $40,724.60 and $816.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

