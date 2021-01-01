SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00298533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.02047465 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

