Skrumble Network (SKM) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and $233,353.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00298533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.02047465 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

