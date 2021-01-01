Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $879,298.64 and approximately $144,250.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00130641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00562383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00169833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00301840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00050055 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

