Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0002

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $269,167.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $10.39 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

