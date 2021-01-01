Solana Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.50 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $76.96 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00296870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.61 or 0.02039191 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

