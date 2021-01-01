StarDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $268,668.15 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StarDEX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $268,668.15 and approximately $3,972.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

