Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $15,467.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001633 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018369 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,103,607 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

