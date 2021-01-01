Stellar (XLM) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $462.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00563189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00161673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00300759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,572 coins and its circulating supply is 21,914,610,168 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

