SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $3.17

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00010807 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $564.63 million and $396.33 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00296209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.96 or 0.01985386 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 178,246,234 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.