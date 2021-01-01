SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $557.55 million and $269.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00010644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00296274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.50 or 0.02031982 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 178,146,338 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.