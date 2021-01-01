Swingby 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $882,287.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $882,287.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00153896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00300678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050460 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

