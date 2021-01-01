Swingby Market Cap Hits $6.30 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Swingby has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $855,820.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

