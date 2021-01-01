Swipe (SXP) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002488 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last week, Swipe has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.