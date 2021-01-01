Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 64.2% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $439,186.20 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,332.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.01186329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00243732 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.