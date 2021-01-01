Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 62.7% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Terracoin has a market cap of $490,833.15 and $2,728.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 62.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,312.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.01156878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00056487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00240225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

