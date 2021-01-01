The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $455.81 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $455.81 million and approximately $131.75 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

