Transcodium Price Tops $0.0057 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Transcodium has a total market cap of $382,400.54 and $184.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.