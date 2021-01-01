TrueChain (TRUE) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $3.32 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, DragonEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00041153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00298745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.79 or 0.02040641 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

