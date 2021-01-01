UMA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.74 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. UMA has a market cap of $452.98 million and $14.74 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.16 or 0.00027800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

