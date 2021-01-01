USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, CoinEx, SouthXchange and OKEx. USD Coin has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $975.12 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $738.06 or 0.02516145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 4,038,943,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,967,967,845 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Korbit, CoinEx, Crex24, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, CPDAX, OKEx, Hotbit, FCoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

