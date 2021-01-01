USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and $91.99 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00179959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00555937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00301069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.