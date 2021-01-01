USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $97.01 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00299933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00050293 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

