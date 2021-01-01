V-ID Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00296209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.96 or 0.01985386 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

