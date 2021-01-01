VeriME Hits Market Capitalization of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00298533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.02047465 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

