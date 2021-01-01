Vidulum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,549.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $167,367.68 and approximately $21,549.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000974 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

