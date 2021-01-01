Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.