Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) recently:

12/23/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

12/3/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

