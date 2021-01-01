Worldcore Market Capitalization Tops $104,619.05 (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Worldcore token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Worldcore has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $104,619.05 and approximately $864.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

WRC is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

