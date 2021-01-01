Wownero (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00130469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00041410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00561877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00154093 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

