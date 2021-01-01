Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $3.40 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $74.74 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $29,393.85 or 0.99962156 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020464 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

