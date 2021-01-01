Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $67.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $29,313.73 or 1.00004519 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 115,711 tokens.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network.

