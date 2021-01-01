Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $38.95 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $73.88 million and $211,792.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $38.95 or 0.00132683 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00130813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00562491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00154499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00300427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,896,940 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

