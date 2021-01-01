XMax (XMX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. XMax has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $524,402.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMax has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Graviex, HADAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,652,277,482 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Hotbit, ABCC, Graviex, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin, CryptoBridge and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.