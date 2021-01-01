XRP (XRP) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. XRP has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and $5.68 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00563189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00161673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00300759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00076783 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

