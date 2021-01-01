XYO Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, DDEX and BitMart. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $138,620.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00041330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00298533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.02047465 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX, BitMart, KuCoin, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.